Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

AXON stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares valued at $22,051,215. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

