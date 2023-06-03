Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 1,268,987 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.9 %

BRX stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

