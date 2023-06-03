Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 225.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

