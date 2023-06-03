Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.47 Million in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLX. SVB Securities raised their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

