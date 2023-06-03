Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.47 Million in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx
In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arcellx Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $48.92.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.