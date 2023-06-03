Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.