Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

