Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,536 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Global Payments by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 649,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.