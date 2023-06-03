Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,536 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 322,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

