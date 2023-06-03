Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,087 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

