Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,931 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,409 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 46,931 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 6.7 %

TPR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

