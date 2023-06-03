Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,843 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $210.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

