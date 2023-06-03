Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,299 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

