Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,076 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

AWK stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.