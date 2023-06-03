Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,802 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after buying an additional 113,177 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

