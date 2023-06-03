Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,937 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 53,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LSXMK opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

