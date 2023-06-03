Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

VMC opened at $202.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $202.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.