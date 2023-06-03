Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Capri by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

