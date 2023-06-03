Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

