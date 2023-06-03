Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

