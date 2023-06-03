Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $397.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

