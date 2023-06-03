Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.70% of Textron worth $103,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

