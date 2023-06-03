The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Brink’s worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s Trading Up 4.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

BCO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

