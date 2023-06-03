The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CLX opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.