The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DSGX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
