The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

