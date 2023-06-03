The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

