The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

