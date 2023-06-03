Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

TRI opened at $123.52 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

