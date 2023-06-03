Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 71,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 770,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 897,432 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.