Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Tilly’s Price Performance
Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
