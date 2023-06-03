Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

