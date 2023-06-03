Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tilray worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

