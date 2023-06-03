Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $71.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

