TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.85 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TRY opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.64) on Friday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 421 ($5.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £934.60 million, a P/E ratio of -207.39 and a beta of 0.89.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.