TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.85 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRY opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.64) on Friday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 421 ($5.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £934.60 million, a P/E ratio of -207.39 and a beta of 0.89.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

