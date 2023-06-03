Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trimble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,583 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trimble by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

