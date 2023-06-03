Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

