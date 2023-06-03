UBS Group Trims Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Target Price to C$7.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.81.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.25.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

