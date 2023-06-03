Ultra Market Cap Reaches $67.99 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Ultra has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $67.99 million and approximately $995,740.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,176.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00423270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00121107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003057 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19842183 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $969,642.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

