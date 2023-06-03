Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 108.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.01 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

