Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:UBP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $780.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $20.15.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
