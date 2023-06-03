US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.02% of US Foods worth $231,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in US Foods by 221.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $445,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $41.35 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock worth $296,093,869. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

