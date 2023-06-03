Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $228,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

