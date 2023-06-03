Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $165.70, but opened at $188.99. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $189.46, with a volume of 878,960 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

