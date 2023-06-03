Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ventas by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

