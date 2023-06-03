Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

