Vicki Alexander Buys 650 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Vicki Alexander purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 263,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 680.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
