Vicki Alexander Buys 650 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Vicki Alexander purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 263,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 680.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

