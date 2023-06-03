Vincent Prior Acquires 20,000 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) insider Vincent Prior acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,772.61).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 3.5 %

SUPR stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.21. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.67).

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,615.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

