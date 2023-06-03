Viper Energy Partners LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.