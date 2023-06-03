Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

