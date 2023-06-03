VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at UBS Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.
VMware Stock Performance
Shares of VMware stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
