VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at UBS Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

