Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Vontier worth $72,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.