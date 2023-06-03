Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Vontier worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $744,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 175,973 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

